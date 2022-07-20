Dublin's Parliament St to be pedestrianised three evenings a week until the end of August

DUBLIN’S PARLIAMENT STREET is to be pedestrianised three evenings a week until the end of August.

Dublin City Council announced today that the street will be closed to traffic between 6:30pm and 11pm every Thursday, Friday and Saturday until the end of next month.

It follows recent pedestrianisation trials in the area.

Lord Mayor of Dublin Caroline Conroy said in a statement: “The decision to dedicate urban spaces to pedestrians and cyclists has been nothing short of transformative. It’s great to see the introduction of another traffic-free space in the heart of the city centre.

“I have no doubt that these traffic-free evenings will significantly enhance the experience of those visiting Parliament Street.”

After traffic-tree trials at both Parliament Street and Capel Street last summer, 92% of people said the absence of traffic on Parliament Street “significantly improved” their experience of it, according to data gathered by the council.

Emergency vehicular access will be maintained at all times.

In May of this year, the Council made Capel Street permanently traffic free, making it the longest traffic-free street in the city.

South William Street is also set to be permanently closed to cars.