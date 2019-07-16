This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Tuesday 16 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

A 'deep' partial eclipse of the moon takes place this evening

There won’t be another one for 2 years, so Astronomy Ireland is asking people to send photos of the eclipse into them.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 16 Jul 2019, 6:15 AM
1 hour ago 2,956 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4725698
Image: Shutterstock/Ondrej Chvatal
Image: Shutterstock/Ondrej Chvatal

A PARTIAL ECLIPSE of the moon is to be visible from Ireland this evening – on the 50th anniversary of the moon landing. 

The eclipse will start as the moon rises in Ireland – just before 10pm.

Astronomy Ireland is inviting people to come to their headquarters in Rosemount Business Park near Blanchardstown to use their telescopes to see it, and asking others to send in their photos of the eclipse.

This is a “deep” partial eclipse of the moon, as two-thirds of it will pass into the Earth’s shadow by 10.30pm this evening.

“As the sky darkens and the moon rises we will get our best views of the eclipse from Ireland” said David Moore, founder of Astronomy Ireland.

The moon then slowly moves out of the eclipse until it ends at 11.59pm.

“This eclipse occurs exactly 50 years to the day that Irishman Neil Armstrong was launched to the moon to make his historic ‘small step/giant leap’ a few days later.

It’s as if the cosmos knew there was an important anniversary to alert the world to and organised this eclipse on this historic date to kick off Apollo 11 celebrations!

Ireland won’t see another eclipse of the moon for over two years, so everyone is urged to check the sky from 10pm to midnight, even if there are clouds around.

Due to its significance, Astronomy Ireland is asking Irish people to report their location and what they see to the Astronomy Ireland magazine which will be compiling a special Irish report in the next issue.

Here’s their advice on what to look out for:

When the moon is deepest inside the Earth’s shadow, the dark ‘eclipsed’ side should be glowing the dim red colour that gives total eclipses their ‘blood moon’ name. There could be other colours too.

The whole eclipse from 10pm to midnight is visible to the naked eye but binoculars will give an even better view, if you have them handy.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie