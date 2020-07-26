This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 17 °C Sunday 26 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Donohoe accepts ‘great annoyance and anger’ over €16,000 top-up for ‘super junior’ ministers

Donohoe said he accepts it has caused “great annoyance and anger” but defended the controversial decision.

By Press Association Sunday 26 Jul 2020, 3:29 PM
26 minutes ago 4,666 Views 22 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5160153
Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe
Image: Julien Behal via PA Images
Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe
Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe
Image: Julien Behal via PA Images

FINANCE MINISTER PASCHAL Donohoe has said he understands people’s anger at a government decision to increase the salary of a “super junior” minister in Cabinet by more than €16,000.

Donohoe said he accepts it has caused “great annoyance and anger” but he also defended the controversial decision.

Two junior ministers or ministers of state are entitled to receive an annual allowance of €16,888 on top of their €124,439 salary.

The current government has three super junior ministers – minister of state for climate and transport Hildegarde Naughton, government chief whip Jack Chambers and minister of state for agriculture Pippa Hackett.

Donohoe said the decision to top up their earnings was to ensure that ministers of state who are carrying out the same work are paid the same.

“I can absolutely understand the anger that this is causing for some. I’d also make the point that we’re doing that in the week in which we announced a €5 billion stimulus plan for the economy, in which we extended the wage subsidy scheme into next year, and we made the changes to the pandemic unemployment payment over a very long time period,” he told Newstalk.

Related Read

23.07.20 What's in it for me? — Everything you need to know about the government's July stimulus package

“We were dealing with a specific matter. We have a number of ministers of state around the Cabinet table that were being paid differently and we were looking to get to a point that if they were doing the same work they were paid the same.

But all that being said, I do accept that this is causing a great annoyance and anger for some, but I would ask them to just to place this in the context of a huge, huge variety of different measures that we announced last week that are all about getting people back to work and all about growing incomes again.

“The kind of package that we announced last week is the largest package of its kind in the history of our country and it is all about putting in place a response back to the effects of this terrible disease.”

The decision has been widely criticised, with Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty saying it is unfair to frontline workers who will receive no pay increase.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (22)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie