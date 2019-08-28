This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Government will 'seriously consider' early Dáil return request due to 'fast-moving' Brexit situation

The British government will ask the queen to suspend Parliament when MPs return to the House of Commons next month.

By Christina Finn Wednesday 28 Aug 2019, 1:52 PM
1 hour ago 4,008 Views 20 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4785587
Image: Niall Carson
Image: Niall Carson

A REQUEST FOR the Dáil to return early from its summer break due to the ongoing Brexit situation will be “seriously considered”, according to Finance and Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe. 

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said he will ask the Taoiseach to use his powers under Dáil Standing Order 26 to initiate an early recall of the House to discuss the evolving Brexit Crisis.
 
“As it stands the Dáil is due to return on the 17th of September, by which time the House of Commons will already have been prorogued with an increasing likelihood of a ‘no-deal Brexit’. 

“We cannot control the increasingly fraught developments in Westminster but we should have the Dáil in session to make sure that our response is debated in full,” he said
 
Ryan said returning earlier in September would be an important recognition of the scale of the crisis Ireland faces. 

When asked on RTÉ’s News at One about the prospect of politicians returning to Leinster House early, Donohoe said “we will consider seriously the request he [Ryan] has just made”. 

However, he added that whether there would be an early Dáil return would be a matter for the Taoiseach. 

Donohoe said the government is open to “any sort of engagement” the opposition parties want on the on-going Brexit issues, with the minister describing the Brexit situation as “fast-moving”.  

Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to the queen this morning about suspending parliament from the second week in September until 14 October, less than two weeks before the UK is set to leave the European Union.

The move is said to give MPs almost no time to pass new laws that could prevent a no-deal Brexit on 31 October. 

In a letter to MPs this morning, Johnson said the current session needed to come to a close, and that he would schedule a Queen’s Speech – laying out the government’s plans – to launch new legislation in October.

Donohoe would not be drawn on matters taking place in London, stating that he believes it is for others to comment as to what the intentions of Boris Johnson are.  

The minister said his focus is getting Ireland ready for the possibility of a no-deal Brexit, reiterating that it is a growing, material risk. 

Changes to the backstop ruled out

When asked if today’s developments in the UK will mean changes to the Irish backstop, the minister was clear, replying: “No.”

He said he is focused on the issues that extend beyond tomorrow, stating that avoiding instability on the island of Ireland is his priority. 

All the work that went into the withdrawal agreement negotiations was focused on that issue, which is why the principle of regulatory alignment is “critical” and “embedded” in the backstop, he said. 

Donohoe said “many things” can happen before the 31 October Brexit deadline. 

Meanwhile, Tanaiste Simon Coveney met with the UK Secretary of State for 45 minutes at the Irish Embassy in Paris today. 

A spokesperson stated that Coveney relayed the “consistent and long-held position of the EU and Ireland and spoke of the compromise between the UK and the EU that lead to the Withdrawal Agreement”.

The Tanaiste also spoke of the vulnerability of Northern Ireland to a no-deal outcome and the importance of the peace process and all island economy.

He repeated that the Irish and British government’s responsibilities to the peace process go beyond Brexit and reiterated that the Withdrawal Agreement was not up for renegotiation.

Coveney said the agreement already allows for viable and sound alternatives to the backstop to be brought forward.

He encouraged the UK government to bring any viable alternatives they have to the EU.

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Read next:

