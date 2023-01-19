Paschal Donohoe to make a further statement on undeclared donation in the Dáil

PUBLIC EXPENDITURE MINISTER Paschal Donohoe has told the Dáil that he plans to make a further statement involving his 2016 general election campaign and matters that were put to him last night by the opposition.

While answering parliamentary questions in the chamber this morning, he told the Dáil that he would do so at the earliest opportunity.

He said he would revert to the Ceann Comhairle as to when a time can be accommodated.

Labour whip Duncan Smith raised the matter at the Business Committee meeting this morning as to when the statement could be scheduled.

It is understood that there had been no contact with the Ceann Comhairle at the time, and the Chief Whip Hildegarde Naughten was not aware of it until Smith brought it up at the meeting.

The view of the committee is that it would be preferable for the statement to be made today.

The minister yesterday apologised to the Dáil for what he said was a “clear mistake” on his part to fail to declare donations for hanging election posters in 2016.

Donohoe issued a ten minute statement to the Dáil yesterday evening stating that he would not be commenting further as he didn’t want to have “any undue influence” on any process SIPO may undertake.

Opposition parties were unhappy with only being given an opportunity to issue a five minute statement in response to the minister, stating that there were a lot of unanswered questions. They also disputed the figures provided by Donohoe yesterday.

Amid angry scenes in the Dail yesterday, Donohoe said he was not making light of the controversy over his election expenses.

He said: “Many questions have been put to me on points of detail which I have done my best to answer in the submission which has now been provided to Sipo.

“I will engage with them in a full way in any matters they want to raise with me.

“The suggestion has been made here this evening that I am in some way making light of what has happened.

“Far from it. I recognise the seriousness of what has happened here.

“But there are many issues which fall to Sipo to form an evaluation on.”

The Standards in Public Office Commission (SIPO) is the ethics watchdog which sets out the standards of conduct for public officials and regulates political financing, including political donations and election expenses.

Last weekend, it emerged that Donohoe had not declared a payment made by businessman Michael Stone to six people to hang up his election posters ahead of the 2016 general election.

Stone was appointed to the board of the Land Development Agency in 2019 by then Fine Gael housing minister Eoghan Murphy.

However, Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty claimed in the Dáil that Stone was “appointed by Fine Gael to the powerful Land Development Agency outside of the normal process”.

Speaking in the Dáil this evening, Donohoe said that Stone “is a man of the very highest standards”.