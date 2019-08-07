Pat Carey won't face charges over historical abuse allegations

Pat Carey at the Marriage Equality Referendum count centre in the RDS in May 2015.

FORMER FIANNA FÁIL minister Pat Carey will not face any criminal charges in relation to sexual abuse allegations that were made public in 2015.

As first reported by the Irish Examiner yesterday, the Direct of Public Prosecutions informed Carey’s solicitors in the last month that no further action will take place.

In a subsequent statement, solicitor James MacGuill, who represents Carey, confirmed that he has “been advised by the Garda National Protective Services Bureau that the Director of Public Prosecutions has directed that there should be no prosecution against Mr Carey in respect of allegations widely publicised in 2015″.

“Mr Carey in expressing his satisfaction with this development has asked in particular that his privacy be respected by all at this time.

“As there are legal proceedings in being arising from media coverage of this issue previously and related issues, neither Mr Carey or MacGuill & Company will be commenting further at this point,” the statement added.

Director of elections

Carey (71), a former chief whip, became a TD in 1997 in the constituency of Dublin North West, but lost his seat at the 2011 general election.

He played a prominent role in the 2015 same-sex marriage referendum where he advocated for a Yes vote, after coming out as gay during the course of the campaign.

Carey also worked as a teacher for 30 years.

He stepped down as Fianna Fáil’s director of elections in November 2015 amid reports that a former Fianna Fáil minister was being investigated on foot of allegations of historical sex abuse.

In a statement issued at the time, Carey said he “absolutely and unconditionally” denied any impropriety in relation to the allegations.

He also said he did not know if he was the person referred to in the articles but acknowledged his name had become attached to the “rumour and innuendo”.

Carey also resigned from a role with the Irish Red Cross, and said he was “deeply upset” at being contacted by journalists about the matter.

TheJournal.ie has contacted Fianna Fáil for comment.

