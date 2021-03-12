Simon Coveney welcomes Council of Europe decision to reopen case of Pat Finucane's murder

John Finucane, his uncle Seamus and his mother Geraldine at the office of Finucane Toner in Belfast.

UK AUTHORITIES HAVE been called on by the Council of Europe to step up efforts to reach its targets of concluding all legacy killing inquests within five years.

This includes the murder of human rights lawyer Pat Finucane, the case of which the Council of Europe said it will reopen its examination of.

Pat Finucane, who represented republican and loyalist paramilitaries during the Troubles, was shot dead in his family home in north Belfast in February 1989 by the Ulster Defence Association in an attack found to have involved collusion with the state.

The decision was made this week by the 47-nation Council, which oversees the implementation of judgments from the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

Today’s decision to reopen the case was made “in order to supervise the ongoing measures to ensure that they are adequate, sufficient and proceed in a timely manner”.

The murdered solicitor’s son has called the Council of Europe’s decision “a hugely significant move”.

John Finucane, a Sinn Féin MP for North Belfast, wrote on Twitter:

This is a hugely significant move. The British government have been criticised internationally for their failure to establish an inquiry and this level of scrutiny is vital to ensure truth can finally emerge.

Finucane’s widow Geraldine and the couple’s three children have been campaigning for decades for a public inquiry to establish the extent of security force involvement.

There was shock when the British government announced in November that it would not hold an immediate public inquiry into Pat Finucane’s murder, including among the Irish government. The Taoiseach said at the time that he was “disappointed” with the decision.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney welcomed the decision adopted today.

“The Committee will recall that it has been the consistent and firmly held position of the Irish Government that a full and independent public inquiry, as provided for under the Weston Park agreement in 2001, is the right way forward on this case, and the best way for the UK government to uphold its Article 2 obligations.

“In 2019, the UK Supreme Court found that there had not been an investigation into the murder of Pat Finucane that was compliant with Article 2 of the Convention.

“In December, on the eve of our last meeting, the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland announced that he had decided against the holding of a public inquiry into the case at this time, and wished to allow the Police Service of Northern Ireland and the Police Ombudsman processes to move forward first. This position has been restated by the UK Government in their most recent submission to the Committee.

The Irish Government expressed its profound regret in response to this decision at the time, and the Committee adopted an interim resolution with a view to considering whether to reopen the supervision of individual measures.

The council has invited the authorities to clarify how the ongoing police and Office of the Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland processes will proceed “promptly and in line with Convention standards”.

In a resolution published in December, the council rebuked the UK Government for failing to enforce judgments by the ECHR involving security force killings and suspected collusion cases in Northern Ireland.

With reporting from the Press Association.