Body of murdered Pat McCormick found in Co Down lake, PSNI confirm

THE PSNI HAVE confirmed that the body recovered from a lake in Ballygowan, Co Down yesterday is that of missing man William ‘Pat’ McCormick.

The 55-year-old father-of-four went missing on 30 May – on 4 June, the PSNI announced that his case was being treated as a murder investigation.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and a 20-year-old woman on suspicion of kidnapping and perverting the course of justice shortly after his disappearance. Crimestoppers had offered a £10,000 reward for information which would lead to the recovery of Pat McCormick’s body.

Detective Chief Inspector Pete Montgomery who is leading the investigation into Pat’s disappearance and murder said: “First and foremost my thoughts are with Pat’s family as they come to terms with this news.

“We have carried out 38 searches over the past number of weeks and interviewed 235 witnesses in order to find Pat and while finding his body brings an end to some of the distress for his family, they now want those responsible brought to justice.

“I continue to appeal to anyone who has any information about who murdered Pat to come forward. I am still very keen to trace the movements of a blue Ford Transit van registration number JLZ 1672, and I would appeal to motorists and pedestrians to think back to the following specific dates and times.

Source: PSNI

Montgomery asked people:

“On 30 May at approximately 11.30pm heading country bound on the Killinchy Road. Did you see a blue Ford Transit van with silver front wings? Where did it go?

“On May 31st at around 8.15am in the rear car park of Supervalu. Did you see the van parked up here? Did you see the driver? Did you see anyone at the van or any activity at the van?

“Later at around 10.15am, did you see it on the Killinchy Road heading in the direction of Lisbane. Did you see where it went? I need to ascertain where this van went. I am also still looking for Pat’s mobile and the distinctive mobile phone flip cover – black with red stripes.”

Source: PSNI

Pat’s brother Harry asked the PSNI to say the following on the family’s behalf:

The last six weeks have been devastating for his parents, brothers, wife and his beautiful four children. However, we are grateful to now have Pat home for our final goodbyes and burial.

“A massive thank you to everyone for their support and prayers, especially the public of Comber. As a family in mourning, we would now ask for privacy. We know that the PSNI are doing everything they can for us and Pat to get justice.”

Pat’s wife Alison has said: “I would like to thank the Comber community for all their help and information they have given police to help recover Pat. Myself and his four children are truly thankful.”

If you have information, the PSNI encourage you to contact them using the number 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.