Gardaí concerned for welfare of 30-year-old man missing from Cork since Sunday

GARDAÍ IN CORK are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 30-year-old man.

Patrick Horgan has been missing from Mallow since Sunday, 22 September.

He is described as being 6’2″ in height, of medium build, with short brown hair.

Gardaí are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Patrick Horgan has been missing from Mallow since Sunday, 22 September.