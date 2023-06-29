Patrick Kielty reveals €250,000 per season deal with RTÉ for Late Late Show

INCOMING LATE LATE Show presenter Patrick Kielty has revealed that he will receive a salary of €250,000.

He has signed a deal for three seasons of 30 shows each.

The deal also includes a one-off payment of €20,000 for pre-production and rehearsals before the show returns to TV screens in September after the summer break.

The new host, who was selected to replace Ryan Tubridy after he announced his resignation in March, has released a statement about his deal with RTÉ.

“I’m pleased to finally be able to share that I’ve signed a three-season deal to host The Late Late Show beginning this September,” Kielty said.

“I’m being paid €250,000 per 30 show season. If additional shows are requested by RTÉ, they’ll be paid on a pro-rata basis.

“I’m also receiving a one-off payment of €20,000 to cover the pre-production and rehearsals from now to September.

“The contract allows me to submit flight and accommodation expenses, but I’ve waived this. I’ve made it clear to RTÉ that I will be covering my own flights and accommodation costs.

“I’ve also asked RTÉ to carbon offset my flights.

“I genuinely hope this helps clarify things going forward. I can’t wait to get started.”

It was revealed during yesterday’s Oireachtas Media Committee hearing that Kielty’s salary as the new host had been agreed but that it had not yet come before the RTÉ board’s audit and remuneration committee.

RTÉ’s Interim Deputy Director-General Adrian Lynch said the deal was negotiated by Chief Financial Officer Richard Collins with input from legal advisors.

Collins said he has “made the chair of the board aware of the deal”.

Asked by committee chair Niamh Smyth if it would be possible for the deal to be published, Lynch said this would be possible if Kielty agreed to its publication.

The earnings of Kielty’s predecessor are under intense scrutiny after RTÉ revealed that it failed to disclose amounts worth €345,000 since 2017.

The figures published by RTÉ in recent years put Tubridy’s annual earnings between the years 2017-2022 from €440,000 to €491,667.

However, an external review conducted by Grant Thornton found his earnings in fact ranged from €511,667-€545,000.