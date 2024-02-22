To Whom It Concerns, this year's Grand Marshal for the Dublin St Patrick's Day parade is...

Advertisement
Late Late Show host Patrick Kielty has been selected as the Grand Marshal for the St Patrick's Parade Leah Farrell
… Patrick Kielty.
1 hour ago

LATE LATE SHOW host Patrick Kiely has been chosen as the Grand Marshal for the national St Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin.

Co Down native Kielty said he “couldn’t be more excited to be this year’s Grand Marshal”.

“It’s such an honour to be asked and I was genuinely gobsmacked when the call came in,” he added.

“When you’re lucky enough to be called Patrick, St Patrick’s Day always feels like an extra birthday and I can’t wait to get the world’s biggest party started on 17 March.”

Meanwhile, St. Patrick’s Festival CEO Richard Tierney said he’s “thrilled” to have Patrick Kielty as Grand Marshal.

He described Kielty as “someone who truly appreciates the spark of the Irish and who celebrates it through his work on our screens every Friday night”.

Kielty took over Late Late Show hosting duties from Ryan Tubridy last year following the fallout from the RTÉ pay scandal.

Elsewhere, Lord Mayor of Dublin Daithí de Róiste said he’s “delighted” to see Kielty selected as Grand Marshal for this year’s Parade and called on as many people as possible to “come together and enjoy all that the city has to offer this St. Patrick’s Day”.

The theme of this year’s Festival and Parade is ‘Spréach’, the Irish word for ‘Spark’’

The organisers say this word “represents the unique essence of Ireland and of Irish People”.

“It’s what sets us apart and what brings us together, and oftentimes it’s the reason that people from all over the world have a special place in their hearts for Irish people, place and culture,” said a festival spokesperson.

Over 500,000 spectators are expected to line this year’s parade route, which will feature 18 pageants and performance showpieces, 14 marching bands from across Ireland, North America and France and over 4,000 participants.

