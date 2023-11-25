Poll: Did you watch the Toy Show?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
PATRICK KIELTY, THE new host of The Late Late Show, hosted his first Toy Show last night.
The programme featured the usual outstanding performances from children, who were singing, dancing and reminding Keilty that it was their first Toy Show too.
Our reporter Carl Kinsella wrapped the show and its highlights in three words: “WB Yeats, mullets and Chaos Emeralds”.
You can read the full wrap and highlights here.
Today we want to know… Did you watch the Toy Show last night?
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site