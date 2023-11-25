Poll: Did you watch the Toy Show?

PATRICK KIELTY, THE new host of The Late Late Show, hosted his first Toy Show last night.

The programme featured the usual outstanding performances from children, who were singing, dancing and reminding Keilty that it was their first Toy Show too.

Our reporter Carl Kinsella wrapped the show and its highlights in three words: “WB Yeats, mullets and Chaos Emeralds”.

You can read the full wrap and highlights here.

Today we want to know… Did you watch the Toy Show last night?



