Father of murdered 14-year-old Ana Kriegel passes away

THE FATHER OF murdered 14-year-old Ana Kriegel has passed away.

Patrick Kriegel died peacefully at his home on 19 June, according to his death notice.

It reads: “Beloved husband of Geraldine and dear father of the late Anastasia (Ana). Sadly missed by his loving wife, Aaron, Bruno, Nathalie, Phillippe and all his loving family and friends.

“Funeral Service on Thursday afternoon (23rd June) at Newlands Cross Crematorium at 2pm.”

Patrick attended every day of his daughter’s murder trial in 2019.

The two boys convicted of the murder of 14-year-old Ana Kriegel remain in custody at Oberstown detention centre.

Boy A was sentenced to a term of life on the first count of murder and will serve an initial 12 years, followed by a review.

Boy B is to serve a term of 15 years, with the sentence to be reviewed after 8 years, the judge said.

Boy B is currently appealing his conviction.