Saturday 19 June 2021
Paul Givan told he will have to resign as First Minister when new DUP leader is appointed

Givan was only formally installed as the new First Minister on Thursday.

By Michelle Hennessy Saturday 19 Jun 2021, 4:25 PM
1 hour ago
https://jrnl.ie/5471801
Image: PA
Image: PA

NORTHERN IRELAND FIRST Minister Paul Givan has been told that he will have to resign as Stormont leader when a new DUP leader is in place.

The Belfast Telegraph reports Givan was told by party officers that he will have to step down once the new party leader takes over from Edwin Poots, who resigned on Thursday.

Poots, who had been in the position just three weeks, stepped down following an internal revolt against him. Givan was only formally installed as the new First Minister on Thursday.

Once the new party leader takes over and Givan resigns, Sinn Féin Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill will also be out of office. Both parties will have just seven days to renominate to avoid the collapse of power-sharing. 

Yesterday a group representing  loyalist paramilitary organisations called on the next DUP leader to collapse power-sharing if necessary to “stop the constant flow of concessions to Sinn Fein”.

The Loyalist Communities Council – an umbrella group representing the views of the UDA, UVF and Red Hand Commando – also said Irish government ministers and officials are “no longer welcome in Northern Ireland”.

