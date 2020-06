PAUL MCCARTNEY TURNS 78 today.

The legendary musician was one quarter of the one of the most beloved bands of all time, and still continues to tour and make music to this day.

But how are you for your Beatles and McCartney trivia?

Let’s take a look…

Which school friend of McCartney's introduced him to John Lennon? Billy Murdoch Ivan Vaughan

Maxwell Jones Mean Mr Mustard In which McCartney song would you find reference to a county judge and Sailor Sam? PA Images Eleanor Rigby Pipes of Peace

I've Just Seen A Face Band On The Run Who was apparently the muse behind the song And I Love Her? Linda Eastman Jane Asher

Patti Boyd Olivia Arias What brand of bass did McCartney favour most throughout his career, and is also pictured here? PA Images Gibson Fender

Hofner Epiphone Which of these lyrics from Blackbird is wrong? "Blackbird singing in the dead of night / ?" Take these broken wings and learn to fly Take this tired mind and learn to think

Take these sunken eyes and learn to see What was the Beatles first number one single on what became the UK Singles Chart? PA Images Love Me Do Please Please Me

From Me To You I Want To Hold Your Hand Which early Beatles hit featured an iconic line that reappears at the end of the 1967 song All You Need Is Love? Please Please Me Ticket To Ride

She Loves You We Can Work It Out Which line is this song from? "I told that girl I could start right away / She said 'listen babe I got something to say'"? PA Images Drive My Car Day Tripper What was Wings' only UK number one single? Give Ireland Back To The Irish Jet

Band On The Run Mull of Kintyre What year did the Beatles last perform a live concert? PA Images 1966 1969

1970 1975 Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! A Beatlemaniac You really know your stuff Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Hey Jude! Don't make it bad, you did rather well in this quiz Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Day Tripper It took you soooo long to find out [the answers to his quiz], and you found out Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Yesterday All these poor quiz results seemed so far away, now it looks as though they're here to stay Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Get Back And read up some more on Beatles trivia Share your result: Share