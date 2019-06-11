Appeal for man missing from Dublin as gardaí and family 'concerned for his safety'

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 55-year-old man missing from Dublin.

Paul Kenna has been missing from his home in Clonee, Dublin 15 since 6 June.

He is described as 5’9″, with green eyes and brown/grey hair.

It is not known what Paul was wearing when he was last seen.

Gardaí and his family have concerns for his safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí at Blanchardstown at 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.