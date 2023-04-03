Advertisement

Monday 3 April 2023
Alamy Stock Photo Paul Mescal after winning the Best Actor award for A Streetcar Named Desire at the Olivier Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall, London.
# a streetcar named desire
Paul Mescal picks up Best Actor prize at this year's Olivier Awards
The prestigious awards celebrate the best in London theatre, with Mescal awarded for his role in A Streetcar Named Desire.
1 hour ago

PAUL MESCAL HAS been named Best Actor at this year’s Olivier Awards.

The prestigious awards, renamed in 1984 after the actor Laurence Olivier, celebrate the best in London theatre and were presented last night at Royal Albert Hall.

Mescal picked up the best actor award for his role as Stanley Kowalski in A Streetcar Named Desire at the internationally renowned Almeida Theatre in London.

In his acceptance speech, Mescal said he felt “incredibly privileged” to have worked with so many “immensely talented” people for the production of A Streetcar Named Desire.

In an emotional speech, Mescal thanked his “parents who never said no,” and said to his mother, who is undergoing cancer treatment: “I hope you get better soon.”

Mescal also paid thanked to The Lir Academy in Dublin which he attended.

2023 has been a big year for Mescal so far, with the Olivier Award coming on the back of Oscar and BAFTA nominations for his role in Aftersun.

He is also nominated for to awards at this year IFTA awards for his performances in Aftersun and God’s Creatures.

Elsewhere, Jodie Comer picked up a Best Actress award for her role in the one-woman show Prima Facie.

She stars in the play as a barrister who specialises in defending people accused of sexual assault, but then begins to question the legal system after being sexually assaulted herself.

Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
