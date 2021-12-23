#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Thursday 23 December 2021
Advertisement

Paul Reid: We'll 'cling to hope' of Omicron studies, but variant is more transmissible than Delta

Paul Reid said that Omicron is over 5.5 times more transmissible than Delta.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 23 Dec 2021, 9:02 AM
1 hour ago 11,290 Views 38 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5639252
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

HSE CHIEF PAUL Reid has said it’s still early days in assessing the danger of Omicron, as two British studies were published that aimed to shed some light on how severe the new variant of concern may be. 

Scientists involved in a study published by the University of Edinburgh yesterday said that Omicron is associated with a two-thirds reduction in the risk of hospital admission compared with Delta.

New research from Imperial College London published today has indicated that people with PCR-confirmed Omicron are 15-20% less likely to need admission to hospital, and 40-45% less likely to require a stay of one night or more.

But Professor Neil Ferguson, from the Imperial College London team said the moderate reduced hospitalisations “appears to be offset by the reduced efficacy of vaccines against infection with the Omicron variant”.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland today, HSE Chief Executive Paul Reid made a similar point about the studies.

“There’s always a few qualifiers in all of this – first of all Omicron only emerged in South Africa since 24 November. It’s really early days in terms of the evidence from all of this. 

Reid said that the Omicron variant is thought to be over five and a half times more transmissible than Delta – which is the main concern. 

“There’s early evidence that we’d all cling to the hope of, but equally we do know it’s a highly transmissible virus.”

On the University of Edinburgh study, Reid said the potential reduction in hospitalisations was a “key finding” – but added the concern “is purely the volume”.

Reid said that if the number of Covid-19 cases continues to increase, “we’re still dealing with a much higher volume of hospitalisations”, adding that that would put “severe strain on our overall health system”. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

He said the study did show that a booster demonstrated “substantial additional protection” against risk of symptomatic illness.

There were 109,000 vaccine doses administered yesterday; with 106,000 of these booster shots. Over the past three days, 303,000 doses have been administered. Around 8% of the adult population has received a vaccine since Monday.

Reid said that 54% of patients with Covid-19 in ICU are completely unvaccinated; those who are unvaccinated make up just 6% of the total population. 

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (38)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie