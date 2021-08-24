Have you seen Paul? Appeal for information on 36-year-old man missing from Co Offaly

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 36-year-old man who is missing from Co Offaly.

Paul Reilly has been missing from the Daingean area since 11am yesterday morning.

He is described as being 5’9″ in height, of stocky build and bald.

When last seen, he was wearing work trousers and work boots.

Anyone with any information that can assist in locating Paul is asked to contact gardaí in Tullamore on 057 932 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.