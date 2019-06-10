Have you seen Paul? Appeal for man missing from Waterford City since 1 March

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 51-year-old man missing from Waterford.

Paul Walsh has been missing from his home in Waterford City since 1 March.

He is described as being:

6’2″ in height;

with brown/grey hair;

having blue eyes.

It is not known what Paul was wearing when he was last seen.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact gardaí in Waterford on 051 305300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any gardaí station.