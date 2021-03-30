Have you seen Paula? The 51-year-old is missing from Dublin since Saturday

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for help in tracing Paula Murphy who has been missing since Saturday, 27 March.

The 51-year-old was last seen in the Phibsborough area of Dublin.

Paula is described as being 5’9”, of medium build with brown eyes and long blonde hair.

When last seen she was wearing a black bubble jacket, grey jeans and had a green bag.

Anyone with information on Paula’s whereabouts is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.