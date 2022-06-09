#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 9 June 2022
Pedestrian (30s) in serious condition after being hit by driver in Dublin

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

By Céimin Burke Thursday 9 Jun 2022, 9:52 AM
The road was closed to facilitate a technical examination but it has since reopened.
A MAN IN his 30s is in serious condition in hospital after being hit by a person driving a car while he was walking in Dublin 15 yesterday evening.

The crash took place on the Old Navan Road in Mulhuddart, Dublin 15, yesterday evening at approximately 8:15pm.

The man was rushed to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown before later being transferred to Beaumont Hospital where his condition is described as serious.

The driver of the car was uninjured.

The Old Navan Road was closed yesterday evening while Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conducted a technical examination of the scene. The road has since reopened.

Gardaí in Blanchardstown are appealing for witnesses of the collision to come forward.

Anyone who was in the area of the Old Navan Road in Mulhuddart yesterday evening between 7:50pm and 8:20pm is being asked to contact investigating Gardaí.

Road users who may have camera footage (including dash cam) are asked to make it available to investigators.

People with information are being asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

