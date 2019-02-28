Pedestrian dies following collision with car in Co Westmeath

A PEDESTRIAN HAS died following a collision with a car in Co Westmeath overnight.

The incident took place on the N4 close to Mullingar at around 12.30am.

The pedestrian, a man believed to be in his 30s, was fatally injured when he was involved in a collision with a car.

His body has been removed to the Midlands Regional Hospital in Mullingar where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

The driver of the car sustained minor injuries and was also treated in hospital.

The road at the scene is closed and diversions are in place.