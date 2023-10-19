Man dies after being struck by lorry in north Dublin

GARDAÍ IN FINGLAS are investigating a fatal road traffic collision involving a lorry and pedestrian that occurred at Kilshane Cross, north Dublin yesterday evening.

Shortly after 9:30pm, gardaí and emergency services were alerted after a male pedestrian (late 30s) was struck by a lorry on the R135 at Kilshane Cross.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene and his body has since been removed to the Dublin City Morgue. The driver of the lorry did not require immediate medical treatment.

The road at the crash site is closed for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and traffic diversions are in place, gardaí said.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward. Any road users who were travelling in the Kilshane Cross area and who may have camera footage (including dash cam), is asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Finglas Garda Station on 01 666 7500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.