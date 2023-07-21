Male pedestrian hospitalised after early morning road traffic collision in Co Wexford

A MALE PEDESTRIAN has been hospitalised following a road traffic collision in the early hours of this morning in Co Wexford.

The collision occurred on the Hollyfort Road in Gorey, Co.Wexford.

The male pedestrian in his 30s was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital to receive treatment for injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who may have information to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling in the area between 12am and 1am this morning, are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is also asked to contact Gorey garda station on 053 942 1222, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.