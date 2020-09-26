#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 26 September 2020
Pedestrian (70s) killed after being struck by van in Cork

The incident happened in the car park of a sports ground in Donnybrook, Douglas.

By Adam Daly Saturday 26 Sep 2020, 5:53 PM
19 minutes ago 2,272 Views No Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes

A PEDESTRIAN HAS died after being struck by a van in Cork this afternoon.

The incident, involving a pedestrian and a van, happened shortly after 3.30pm in the car park of a sports ground in Donnybrook, Douglas.

The pedestrian, a man in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The scene is currently being examined by forensic collision investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have any information or camera footage to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station on 021 452 2000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Adam Daly
