Over 551,000 people had points on their licences this year - a county-by-county breakdown

MORE THAN HALF a million people had penalty points on their driving licences this year.

Data released by the Road Safety Authority (RSA) shows that a total of 551,245 people had points on their licences on 30 September 2023.

This represents an increase of 8,156 from last year, when a total of 543,089 people had points on their licences on 30 September 2022.

Similar to last year, the highest numbers were seen in some of the most highly populated areas of the country – Dublin (116,650 people) , followed by Cork (60,917) and Galway (28,290).

The counties with the lowest number of drivers with penalty points were ones that had some of the country’s lowest populations – Leitrim with 3,282 points, Longford with 5,153 and Sligo with 5,981.

46,878 of the people with penalty points placed on licences in the period covered were foreign licence holders.

Essentially, a penalty point is a formal reprimand by An Garda Síochána endorsed on a person’s driving licence to show that they are guilty of a specific driving offence. Such offences include speeding, breaking red lights, holding a mobile phone while driving and driving without insurance.

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown:

Carlow – 7,157

Cavan – 8,545

Clare – 14,836

Cork – 60,917

Donegal – 13,184

Dublin – 116,650

Galway – 28,290

Kerry – 14,906

Kildare – 27,354

Kilkenny – 9,995

Laois – 10,384

Leitrim – 3,282

Limerick – 21,081

Longford – 5,153

Louth – 11,130

Mayo – 12,852

Meath – 21,388

Monaghan – 6,204

Offaly – 11,106

Roscommon – 7,442

Sligo –5,981

Tipperary – 21,090

Waterford – 13,395

Westmeath – 11,678

Wexford – 19,883

Wicklow – 18,915

The information provided by the RSA also gave a breakdown of the number of penalty points drivers had on their licenses.

Most drivers included in the list had three penalty points (394,266), while 36,809 people had two points and 59,346 had six points.

Overall, 16,884 drivers had seven or more penalty points. A total of 895 drivers across the country had 12 points.

Being issued with 12 penalty points results in disqualification for six months, while novice and learner permit drivers face disqualification if they receive seven points on their licence.

The figures give a snapshot of penalty points in Ireland, as they show the number of penalty points drivers in each county had on 30 September.

As penalty points stay on a driver’s licence for three years, these points could have been given at any stage over the past three years.

