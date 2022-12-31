Over 543,000 people had points on their licences this year - a county-by-county breakdown

MORE THAN HALF a million people had penalty points on their driving licences this year.

Data released by the Road Safety Authority shows that a total of 543,089 people had points on their licences on 30 September 2022.

This represents an increase from last year, when a total of 540,174 people had points on their licences on 30 September 2021.

Similar to last year, the highest numbers were seen in some of the most highly populated areas of the country – Dublin (115,960 people) , followed by Cork (59,452) and Galway (28,874).

The counties with the lowest number of drivers with penalty points were ones that had some of the country’s lowest populations – Leitrim with 3,109 points, Longford with 5,041 and Sligo with 5,704.

45,318 of the people with penalty points placed on licences in the period covered were foreign licence holders.

Essentially, a penalty point is a formal reprimand by An Garda Síochána endorsed on a person’s driving licence to show that they are guilty of a specific driving offence. Such offences include speeding, breaking red lights, holding a mobile phone while driving and driving without insurance.

The information provided by the Road Safety Authority also gave a breakdown of the number of penalty points drivers had on their licenses.

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown:

Carlow – 7,204

Cavan – 8,477

Clare – 14,406

Cork – 59,452

Donegal – 13,339

Dublin – 115,960

Galway – 28,874

Kerry – 14,774

Kildare – 26,453

Kilkenny – 9,515

Laois – 9,984

Leitrim – 3,109

Limerick – 20,790

Longford – 5,041

Louth – 10,901

Mayo – 13,526

Meath – 21,901

Monaghan – 5,981

Offaly – 10,583

Roscommon – 7,208

Sligo – 5,704

Tipperary – 19,956

Waterford – 13,176

Westmeath – 11,134

Wexford – 19,602

Wicklow – 19,521

Most drivers included in the list had three penalty points (388,691), while 35,805 people had two points and 60,663 had six points.

Overall, 17,297 drivers had seven or more penalty points. A total of 840 drivers across the country had 12 points.

Being issued with 12 penalty points results in disqualification for six months, while novice and learner permit drivers face disqualification if they receive seven points on their licence.

The figures give a snapshot of penalty points in Ireland, as they show the number of penalty points drivers in each county had on 30 September.

As penalty points stay on a driver’s licence for three years, these points could have been given at any stage over the past three years.

A full list of offences which can result in penalty points can be found here.