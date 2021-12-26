Over 540,000 people had points on their licences this year - a county-by-county breakdown

MORE THAN HALF a million people had penalty points on their driving licences this year.

Data released by the Road Safety Authority request shows that a total of 540,174 people had points on their licences on 30 September 2021.

This represents an increase from last year, when a total of 510,269 people had points on their licences on 30 September 2020.

Similar to last year, the highest numbers were seen in some of the most highly populated areas of the country – Dublin (115,243 people) , followed by Cork (55,942) and Galway (28,707).

The counties with the lowest number of drivers with penalty points were ones that had some of the country’s lowest populations – Leitrim with 3,135 points, Longford with 5,210 and Sligo with 5,905.

48,332 of the people with penalty points placed on licences in the period covered were foreign licence holders.

Essentially, a penalty point is a formal reprimand by An Garda Síochána endorsed on a person’s driving licence to show that they are guilty of a specific driving offence. Such offences include speeding, breaking red lights, holding a mobile phone while driving and driving without insurance.

The information provided by the Road Safety Authority also gave a breakdown of the number of penalty points drivers had on their licenses.

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown:

Carlow – 7,345

Cavan – 8,436

Clare – 14,278

Cork – 55,942

Donegal – 12,914

Dublin – 115,243

Galway – 28,707

Kerry – 14,944

Kildare – 25,907

Kilkenny – 9,800

Laois – 9,910

Leitrim – 3,135

Limerick – 21,733

Longford – 5,210

Louth – 10,797

Mayo – 14,227

Meath – 21,576

Monaghan – 6,414

Offaly – 9,876

Roscommon – 7,224

Sligo – 5,905

Tipperary – 18,395

Waterford – 13,212

Westmeath – 10,365

Wexford – 19,881

Wicklow – 19,471

Most drivers included in the list had three penalty points (382,979), while 36,124 people had two points and 60,089 had six points.

Overall, 18,445 drivers had seven or more penalty points. A total of 1,055 drivers across the country had 12 points.

Being issued with 12 penalty points results in disqualification for six months, while novice and learner permit drivers face disqualification if they receive seven points on their licence.

The figures give a snapshot of penalty points in Ireland, as they show the number of penalty points drivers in each county had on 30 September.

As penalty points stay on a driver’s licence for three years, these points could have been given at any stage over the past three years.

A full list of offences which can result in penalty points can be found here.