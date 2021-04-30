#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 30 April 2021
Penneys announce shopping by appointment ahead of full reopening

The retailer will announce the date when it will start taking bookings for appointments to visit their stores.

By Niall O'Connor Friday 30 Apr 2021, 8:45 PM
Michelle and Lauren O’Neill from Dublin with their Pennys Bags outside Pennys, O’Connell Street, Dublin in June, 2020
Image: Sam Boal
FORM AN ORDERLY queue Penneys’ fans because the much-loved retailer has announced its plans for reopening.

In a statement the company said it will begin with shopping by appointment as a temporary measure and then a week later will open up all of its Irish stores.

The date will be confirmed but the company has said it is looking forward to opening the doors.

“The whole Penneys’ team is delighted to begin preparations to welcome customers back to our stores.

“We welcome the government’s decision to introduce shopping by appointment as a first step having already launched this service successfully in some of our European markets.

“We will be offering shopping by appointment in every Irish store ahead of our full reopening on 17 May and have begun working through the logistics, starting with bringing our amazing store teams back to work.

“We will confirm timing and full details for this next week,” Penneys said.

The last time its stores were open was in December but has been closed in level five restrictions.

 This morning there were long queues outside popular retail outlets such as Primark in Belfast as hundreds of shoppers returned to the city centre.

Niall O'Connor
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

