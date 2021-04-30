#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 30 April 2021
Pubs, restaurants and cafés reopen for outdoor dining in Northern Ireland as restrictions ease

All non-essential retail can resume from today in the North.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 30 Apr 2021, 7:30 AM
The Duke of York pub in the cathedral quarter, Belfast (file photo)
Image: DPA/PA Images
Image: DPA/PA Images

PUBS, RESTAURANTS AND cafés are permitted to reopen for outdoor dining in Northern Ireland from today. 

As restrictions continue to ease, all non-essential retail can resume from today, along with gyms and swimming pools for individual training. 

From today, the limit on outdoor gatherings in gardens increases to 15 people from no more than three households. 

Self-contained tourist accommodation, such as caravans and rented holiday homes, is also allowed to operate from today. 

More restrictions are set to be lifted on May 24, although these are subject to review.

From that date, pubs and restaurants can operate indoors, people will be allowed to gather in homes, and indoor attractions can reopen.

Other tourist accommodation such as hotels and B&Bs can also reopen.

Wedding receptions and post-burial events can take place in indoor hospitality venues, after appropriate risk assessments are undertaken.

Close-contact services, including hairdressers and beauty parlours, reopened on 23 April in the North. 

Today’s reopening comes as no further deaths of patients who had previously tested positive for Covid-19 were reported in Northern Ireland yesterday. 

The Department of Health said there had been an additional 95 cases of the virus confirmed in the last 24-hour reporting period. 

Yesterday morning, there were 61 Covid-19 inpatients in hospital, with eight classified as intensive care patients. 

Includes reporting by Press Association

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

