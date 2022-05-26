Pensioner goes to A&E with memory loss after day-time sex with wife

University Hospital Limerick medics say the case highlights sexual intercourse as a trigger of recurrent Transient Global Amnesia.

University Hospital Limerick medics say the case highlights sexual intercourse as a trigger of recurrent Transient Global Amnesia.

A PENSIONER TURNED up at a hospital A&E here with short term memory loss brought about by daytime sex with his wife.

That is according to a new paper by Irish medics which documents how the 66-year-old man suffered from sudden onset amnesia or Transient Global Amnesia (TGA) within 10 minutes of having sex.

It was the second time that the man suffered from sudden onset amnesia within 10 minutes of sexual intercourse.

In the paper in the newly released May edition of the Irish Medical Journal (IMJ), the medics at Dept of Neurology at University Hospital Limerick (UHL) state that the case highlights sexual intercourse as a trigger of recurrent Transient Global Amnesia.

Outlining the details, the medics recount how the man endured one hour of amnesia before presenting himself at the hospital A&E one afternoon.

Advertisement

The medics state that “on the afternoon presentation, he had engaged in sexual intercourse 10 minutes before the onset of memory disturbance”.

They recount “after seeing the date on his phone, he became distressed that he had forgotten his wedding anniversary the day before”.

“He had, in fact, celebrated his wedding anniversary with his wife and family on the previous day. His autobiographical memory remained intact, but he had no memory of that morning or the celebrations the night before”.

The medics state that “the man repetitively questioned his wife and daughter over the events of that morning and the previous day”.

The paper states that “no other neurological symptoms were reported and upon arrival to the emergency department his neurological examination was completely normal”.

The amnesia episode suffered by the man followed a similar hospital presentation event seven years previous by him and according to the medics that amnesia event also came within 10 minutes of sexual intercourse.

The medics describe that the earlier amnesia event came “with an identical postcoital onset”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The medics report that the man’s medical history was significant for hypertension, gout and hyper-cholesterolemia.

The medics also state the case highlights the importance of early MRI to identify changes in the mescal temporal lobes in the brain.

In their paper entitled ‘Recurrent Postcoital Transient Amnesia Associated with Diffusion Restriction’ the medics state that TGA is a syndrome of sudden onset amnesia that can last up to 24 hours.

They state that TGA “can present a diagnostic challenge as its mechanism is poorly understood and it has many potential mimics”.

They state that the precipitation of TGA has been linked with several activities including physical exertion, immersion in hot or cold water, emotional stress, pain and sexual intercourse.

They state that TGA usually occurs in people between 50 and 70 years or age, often in isolation as a once off event, but studies report an annual recurrence rate of between 6% and 10%.