#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Monday 14 February 2022
Advertisement

Paramedics set up Go Fund me page to assist elderly siblings robbed at knife point

Gerry O’Halloran (79) and his 83 year old sister Mary were threatened by a male intruder in the course of an aggravated burglary.

By Olivia Kelleher Monday 14 Feb 2022, 7:53 AM
53 minutes ago 6,877 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5682438
Gerry O'Halloran and Mary's injuries are not life threatening but they were left shaken by the incident.
Image: GoFundMe
Gerry O'Halloran and Mary's injuries are not life threatening but they were left shaken by the incident.
Gerry O'Halloran and Mary's injuries are not life threatening but they were left shaken by the incident.
Image: GoFundMe

A GO FUND Me page set up by paramedics who tended to an elderly brother and sister who were robbed at knifepoint has raised over €9,000 in less than 24 hours.

Shortly after 7:30am yesterday  Gerry O’Halloran (79) and his 83 year old sister Mary were threatened by a male intruder in the course of an aggravated burglary at a house on Boyce’s Street in Gurranbraher on the northside of Cork city.

The thief fled the scene on foot with a sum of cash.

The pensioners were treated at the scene by paramedics. Their injuries are not life threatening but they were left shaken by the incident. Mary O’Halloran came upon the scene when she went to visit her brother Gerry in his home.

Brother and sister were transferred to the Mercy University Hospital in Cork. Paramedics Keith Harrington and Sean Healy were so moved by what occurred that they set up a GoFundMe page online for the siblings.

Keith Harrington said that they decided to establish the page to financially assist the pensioners in the wake of the troubling incident.

“They are an elderly brother and sister and have been deeply traumatised by their experience. They were held at knifepoint in their home for over an hour.

“They are now being treated in the Mercy hospital. It would be great if we could alleviate their financial worries at least.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Meanwhile, investigating Gardaí are appealing for information and are keen to speak with anyone who was in the vicinity of Boyce’s Street or neighbouring streets between 6:30am and 9am yesterday who may have witnessed anything to come forward.

They are also appealing to road users with video footage from the Gurranabraher area between those times, to make it available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gurranabraher Garda Station on 021 4946200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

About the author:

About the author
Olivia Kelleher

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie