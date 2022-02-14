Paramedics set up Go Fund me page to assist elderly siblings robbed at knife point

Gerry O'Halloran and Mary's injuries are not life threatening but they were left shaken by the incident.

A GO FUND Me page set up by paramedics who tended to an elderly brother and sister who were robbed at knifepoint has raised over €9,000 in less than 24 hours.

Shortly after 7:30am yesterday Gerry O’Halloran (79) and his 83 year old sister Mary were threatened by a male intruder in the course of an aggravated burglary at a house on Boyce’s Street in Gurranbraher on the northside of Cork city.

The thief fled the scene on foot with a sum of cash.

The pensioners were treated at the scene by paramedics. Their injuries are not life threatening but they were left shaken by the incident. Mary O’Halloran came upon the scene when she went to visit her brother Gerry in his home.

Brother and sister were transferred to the Mercy University Hospital in Cork. Paramedics Keith Harrington and Sean Healy were so moved by what occurred that they set up a GoFundMe page online for the siblings.

Keith Harrington said that they decided to establish the page to financially assist the pensioners in the wake of the troubling incident.

“They are an elderly brother and sister and have been deeply traumatised by their experience. They were held at knifepoint in their home for over an hour.

“They are now being treated in the Mercy hospital. It would be great if we could alleviate their financial worries at least.”

Meanwhile, investigating Gardaí are appealing for information and are keen to speak with anyone who was in the vicinity of Boyce’s Street or neighbouring streets between 6:30am and 9am yesterday who may have witnessed anything to come forward.

They are also appealing to road users with video footage from the Gurranabraher area between those times, to make it available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gurranabraher Garda Station on 021 4946200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.