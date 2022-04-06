#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Wednesday 6 April 2022
Advertisement

People Before Profit TDs didn't clap Zelenskyy's speech in protest over sanctions

“We can’t applaud calls for more sanctions which are hurting ordinary Russians and only bolstering the Putin regime at home.”

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 6 Apr 2022, 12:00 PM
21 minutes ago 4,735 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5731397
Image: Oireachtas TV
Image: Oireachtas TV

PEOPLE BEFORE PROFIT/Solidarity TDs did not clap after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the Dáil and Seanad this morning, in protest against sanctions.

Zelenskyy received a standing ovation after his speech earlier today.

PBP/Solidarity TDs stood up after the speech but Paul Murphy, Bríd Smith, Richard Boyd Barrett and Gino Kenny did not applaud.

Speaking to The Journal after the speech, Murphy said: “We stood for the people of Ukraine and stand with them in their struggle against the Russian imperialist invasion. We can’t applaud calls for more sanctions which are hurting ordinary Russians and only bolstering the Putin regime at home.

“It’s worrying that the Zelensky government has banned opposition parties with almost 20% of the vote in Ukraine. That’s not because we support those parties but because it’s a worrying attack on democratic rights which undermines the struggle against the invasion.”

A number of TDs wore the Ukrainian colours of blue and yellow, while others – including Smith and Kenny – wore white as a symbol of peace.

In his address, Zelenskyy asked Ireland to push other EU countries to impose more sanctions on Russia, cut it off from global markets and stem its income from oil.

He said there are still some political leaders in the world who do not believe that stopping Russia is more important than any financial loss to other countries from sanctions.

“I am sure your leadership can make a difference and change this,” he stated, via an interpreter.

Related Reads

06.04.22 'Ireland, Slava Ukraini': Zelenskyy labels Russia a 'colonial empire' in historic address to Oireachtas
06.04.22 LIVE: Zelenskyy says Russia trying to destroy 'everything that makes us Ukrainians' in address to TDs and Senators
06.04.22 Opinion: How can Ireland really help Ukraine? Stop bankrolling Russia's oligarchs

“When we’re hearing new rhetoric about sanctions against Russia, I can’t tolerate any indecisiveness after everything we have gone through and everything Russia has done.

“We still have to convince, even some European countries, to abandon the Russian market,” he added. 

Zelenskyy also told the House of the Oireachtas: “In the 42 days of all-out Russian war, at least 167 children were killed in Ukraine.

“We don’t know yet all the atrocities of Mariupol and victims in other areas of Ukraine where fighting is still going on.”

Directly referencing Ireland’s response to the invasion, Zelenskyy said: “Even though you are a neutral country, you have not remained neutral to the… mishaps Russia has brought to Ukraine.”

“I am grateful to you. To every citizen of Ireland, thank you for supporting sanctions against Russia.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

He also thanked Irish people for their humanitarian donations.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, the leaders of the main parties and a number of TDs spoke after Zelenskyy’s address.

In his response, Boyd Barrett said: “We must all join in condemning the barbaric invasion” and the war crimes which Vladimir Putin has “undoubtedly” committed. However, he added that “the US and the UK and some of their allies” have also committed war crimes.

He said the war in Ukraine should not be used as a justification for Ireland changing its stance on neutrality.

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie