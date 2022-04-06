HERE ARE THE latest developments in the war in Ukraine today.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the Dáil and the Seanad this morning
The US and EU are expected to introduce new sanctions on Russia soon after killings in the town of Bucha
The government is considering changes to the Fair Deal rules that could free up to 8,000 homes for rental as part of its response to house Ukrainian refugees
Writing for The Journal, economist Brian O’Boyle says Ireland could help Ukraine by cutting off the flow of Russian money through the country
The latest intelligence update from the UK’s Ministry of Defence says that Russia has continued to strike the southern porty city of Mariupol and most of its 160,000 remaining residents have no light, communication, medicine, heat or water.
Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 6 April 2022
President of the European Council Charles Michel has said that the EU must impose oil and gas sanctions on Russia “sooner or later”.
Speaking to the European Parliament today, he urged sanctions on Russia’s key exports after calling the deaths of civilians in parts of Ukraine war crimes.
He described the deaths as “yet more proof that Russian brutality against the people of Ukraine has no limits”.
The government is considering changes to the Fair Deal rules that could free up to 8,000 homes for rental to house Ukrainian refugees.
Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien told Cabinet yesterday that he plans to speed up reform of the Nursing Home Support Scheme (known as the Fair Deal Scheme) to allow people to rent unused, vacant homes without financial penalty.
The scheme provides financial support for people who require long-term nursing home care.
Under the current rules, 80% of rental income for a vacant home is taken by the Government to go towards the cost of nursing home care. The rule change would allow the homeowner to keep the revenue.
Writing for The Journal this morning, economist Brian O’Boyle says Ireland could help Ukraine by cutting off the flow of Russian money through the country.“Establishment voices are increasingly belligerent in their attempt to use the invasion of Ukraine to undermine Ireland’s neutrality,” O’Boyle writes.
“What they won’t tell the public, however, is that the most effective thing that the government could do is to put itself on the side of peace and dismantle the shadow banking system that has helped to enrich US capitalists and Russian oligarchs alike.”
Pictured: A mural of President Zelenskyy by the artist Phil Atkinson in Granard, Co Longford
A mural of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy by the artist Phil Atkinson in Granard, Co Longford
Source: PA Images
At a joint sitting of the Houses of the Oireachtas, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the Dáil and the Seanad this morning.
The TDs and Senators will be the most recent audience of one Zelenskyy’s many virtual appearances to world parliaments, where he has been rallying support for Ukraine.
The sitting is expected to run for around an hour, including Zelenskyy’s speech and approximately 40 minutes of responses from the Taoiseach, the Tánaiste and leaders and representatives from political parties and technical groups.
