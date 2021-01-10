#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 10 January 2021
Further 136 people with Covid-19 admitted to hospital, bringing total to 1,421

There are 120 people in ICU.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 10 Jan 2021, 9:52 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Hadrian
Image: Shutterstock/Hadrian

THERE ARE 1,421 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospital, with the 120 of that number in intensive care units.

There have been an additional 136 admissions since this time yesterday. 

Paul Reid said: “Our health system is under increasing strain. The best support we can all now give, is to avoid getting sick with Covid. This will help to get us out the other side of this.”

Yesterday, 1,285 people with Covid-19 were in hospital, of which 107 were in ICU. There were 116 further hospital admissions in the previous 24 hours. 

The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 has been increasing to the highest numbers since the pandemic began. The past few days have represented record high numbers of people being treated in Irish hospitals for Covid-19.

 

Due to the way the virus attacks, there can be a delay between the time when someone contracts Covid-19, and when they are admitted to hospital, as the disease can get progressively worse. Some people need to be hospitalised for weeks before they recover.

On Thursday, hospitalisation figures topped 1,000 for the first time during the pandemic. HSE CEO Paul Reid described it as a “sad milestone”.

An agreement was reached between the HSE and 16 private hospitals this week to provide additional capacity if necessary during the next 12 months.

