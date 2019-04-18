Pet owners urged be wary over Easter as experts warn of poisoning risks

IRISH PET OWNERS have been urged to be wary of hidden dangers in the home this Easter weekend.

Pet specialist retailer Petmania has warned how some traditional Easter treats and gifts can be dangerous to animals, including chocolate, hot cross buns and even flowers.

The company has reminded owners that chocolate is particularly poisonous to both cats and dogs and can leave them feeling extremely ill.

To avoid this, it says that Easter eggs should be kept out of reach and that children should not feed their pets any chocolate.

Hot cross buns should also be kept out of reach as they present a similar hazard to cats and dogs, with the raisins and sultanas in them so toxic that they can cause severe kidney failure.

And perhaps surprisingly, spring flowers such as lillies and daffodils can also be poisonous to pets.

Dogs or cats who like digging in the garden are particularly at risk, as eating the bulbs or flowers can make pets sick, while those who drink water from a vase with flowers can also become unwell.

Petworld says owners of pets who accidentally ingest any of these substances should contact a vet who can advise on whether any attention is required.

Owners are reminded to keep the number of their vet handy so that if they suspect their pet is in trouble, they can get them medical assistance as soon as possible.