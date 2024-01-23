Advertisement
Sam Boal/Photocall Ireland
hired

Peter Mullan appointed new chairperson of An Bord Pleanála

Mullan was formerly a Chief Prosecution Solicitor for the State.
3
1.9k
1 hour ago

THE INTERIM HEAD of An Bord Pleanála, Peter Mullan, has been officially appointed as the planning board’s new chairperson.

Mullan, formerly a senior civil servant in the Courts Service and Department of Justice, has been serving as An Bord Pleanála’s interim chairperson since September 2023. He had been first made a temporary Board member in January 2023.

“The Government have today agreed to the appointment of Mr Peter Mullan as the new Chairperson of An Bord Pleanála, following an open recruitment process,” a government press statement said this afternoon.

“Mr. Mullan, who is currently interim Chairperson of An Bord Pleanála, will now take up the position on a permanent basis.”

Mullan was previously an Assistant Secretary in the Courts Service, an Assistant Secretary in the Department of Justice and Equality, and Chief Prosecution Solicitor in the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

In November 2022, former chairperson Dave Walsh announced his early retirement, citing “personal and family reasons”.

Oonagh Buckley, Deputy Secretary General at the Department of Justice, was temporarily made interim chair after his retirement.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie
@laurenanna_1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
3
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     