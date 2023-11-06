Pharmacists to be enabled to extend validity of prescriptions to a maximum of 12 months

HEALTH MINISTER STEPHEN Donnelly has announced plans to enable pharmacists to extend the validity of prescriptions from the current maximum period of six months to 12 months.

The Department of Health said the measure, which will take effect from 1 March 2024, is a move that “will improve patient care and access”.

The Department adds that the new measure will also reduce the need for GP appointments for many patients by ensuring that those who are stable on medication can avail of an extension of their prescription to a maximum 12 months, if a pharmacist considers it safe to do so.

For patients on stable medication, from March 2024, they will be able to receive prescriptions with a validity of up to 12 months, at the discretion of the prescriber.

If a shorter prescription is provided, the patient can attend their pharmacist for an assessment as to whether an extension, up to a maximum period of twelve months, is clinically suitable.

All prescriptions will have a validity of 12 months, with some exceptions, and all prescribers will be able to avail of this to the benefit of patients, if they deem it clinically appropriate.

It follows Minister Donnelly’s acceptance of the first recommendation of the Expert Taskforce which is examining the possible expansion of the role of pharmacists.

This Expert Taskforce is made up of 13 experts with experience in pharmacy education and practice, healthcare policy and delivery, and other related disciplines.

It is identifying ways of enhancing the delivery of patient-centred care and facilitating ease of access to healthcare for patients in line with the vision of Sláintecare.

Its first report was delivered to Minister Donnelly this week and the Department said the lead-in time to 1 March 2024 will allow time for the completion of the necessary legislative changes and for regulatory and clinical guidance, as well as educational support, to be put in place.

Speaking today, Minister Donnelly said the move “will reduce the demand on GP practices while giving pharmacists enhanced scope of practice that ultimately benefits the patient”.

Donnelly added that he is looking forward to “receiving additional recommendations from the Expert Taskforce to further facilitate pharmacists in expanding their scope of practice”.