Varadkar says increase in Covid cases not 'so enormous' that moving to Phase Four should be prevented

Cabinet will discuss the easing of restrictions under Phase Four tomorrow.

TÁNAISTE LEO VARADKAR has strongly indicated that pubs will be given the green light to reopen on 20 July.

A decision to moving to Phase Four, which allows for pubs, casinos and other entertainment businesses to reopen, will be made by Cabinet tomorrow evening, following advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET), said Varadakar.

The Tánaiste said the decision will give businesses the “best part of a few days” to prepare for reopening, citing concerns from some TDs that pubs were calling for urgent clarity.

“I do hope it will be possible for them to reopen. I know there has been an uptick in the number of Covid cases in the last week or two but it is still in the teens or about 20 per day. We did think there would be a slight increase in cases as we eased restrictions. I don’t think the increase has been so enormous that at this stage it prevents us from moving to stage four,” he said.

The Tánaiste added that he could not state whether the Cabinet decision to reopen Phases Four sectors would be “affirmative” or “negative”, stating that it “isn’t a decision for me on my own”.

However, he added that the government did anticipate that there would be “spikes and clusters” with the reopening of the country, but indicated there wouldn’t be a nationwide lockdown again.

Varadkar’s comments follow on from Coveney yesterday stating that he too was hopeful the government could move ahead with the reopening of the country under Phase 4 next week.

He told reporters at Dublin Castle that the government would take public health advice into consideration when making such decisions “both on international travel as well as on pubs and gatherings, both indoors and outdoors”.

“That is how the previous government and now this govt has approached each of these decisions,” he said.

The main changes under Phase Four allow for the reopening of:

pubs, bars, hotel bars and casinos

gatherings of up to 100 people indoors and 500 outdoors will be permissible

Earlier today, the Taoiseach indicated there were concerns with congregated gatherings of people, particularly house parties where 30 or 40 people are attending.

Today, no Covid-related deaths were reported – the third day in a row this has occurred. NPHET said that a further 32 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total number of cases in Ireland to 25,670.

Yesterday, 11 new cases were confirmed, while 17 were reported on Sunday and 23 on Saturday.