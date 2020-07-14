Coronavirus: No new deaths and 32 new cases confirmed in Ireland

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed that no further people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland.

It means the number of people in this country with coronavirus who have sadly died stands at 1,746.

The National Public Health Emergency Team has also said that a further 32 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total number of cases in Ireland to 25,670.

As of Monday 13 July, 523,277 tests have been carried out.

Over the past week, 49,264 tests were carried out. A total of 157 tests were positive, giving a positivity rate of 0.3%.

“Knowing the symptoms of Covid-19 and making contact with your GP immediately is a crucial component to us identifying and containing this disease,” Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said.

“Symptoms associated with Covid-19 can be similar to other common ailments. I would urge anyone experiencing symptoms to assume it is Covid-19, in the first instance, until a GP or test tells you otherwise,” Dr Glynn said.

“Keep informed on symptoms and updates on Covid-19 in the community using reputable sites such as hse.ie and gov.ie/health.”