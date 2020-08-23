Golfgate: EU Commissioner Phil Hogan issues ‘fulsome and profound apology’

PHIL HOGAN HAS said he apologises “fully and unreservedly” for attending the infamous Oireachtas Golf Society dinner earlier this week.

Last night, Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar asked Hogan to “consider his position” and said his initial apology for attending the function “came late”.

Hogan had previously claimed that he obeyed the government’s quarantine rules before attending the event. He said he was assured by the organisers that the arrangements in place complied with the government’s public health guidelines.

In a fresh statement this afternoon, Hogan said he wishes to “apologise fully and unreservedly” for attending the event.

“I want, in particular, to apologise to the wonderful healthcare workers, who continue to put their lives on the line to combat Covid-19 and all people who have lost loved ones during this pandemic. I acknowledge my actions have touched a nerve for the people of Ireland, something for which I am profoundly sorry,” Hogan said.

I realise fully the unnecessary stress, risk and offence caused to the people of Ireland by my attendance at such an event, at such a difficult time for all, and I am extremely sorry for this.

I acknowledge that the issue is far bigger than compliance with rules and regulations and adherence to legalities and procedures. All of us must display solidarity as we try to stamp out this common plague.

I thus offer this fulsome and profound apology, at this difficult time for all people, as the world as a whole combats Covid-19.

“I spoke to both the Taoiseach and the Tánaiste yesterday and I have listened carefully to their views, which I respect. I have been reporting to the President of the European Commission on all these matters in recent days,” he said.

Fianna Fáil’s Dara Calleary resigned his role as Agriculture Minister and Fine Gael’s Jerry Buttimer stood down as Leas Cathaoirleach of the Seanad as the scandal unfolded on Thursday night and Friday.

Gardaí are investigating the event and whether it broke any Covid-19 guidelines.

Hogan was elected as a TD for Fine Gael in Carlow-Kilkenny in 1989 and kept his seat until 2014, when he was nominated to take the role of European Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development. He was then nominated for the Trade role late last year.

With reporting by Sean Murray