This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 16 °C Sunday 23 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Golfgate: EU Commissioner Phil Hogan issues ‘fulsome and profound apology’

Hogan said he spoke to Martin and Varadkar yesterday and has “listened carefully to their views”.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 23 Aug 2020, 12:17 PM
1 hour ago 41,426 Views 187 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5183378
File photo. Phil Hogan
Image: Moritz Frankenberg DPA/PA Images
File photo. Phil Hogan
File photo. Phil Hogan
Image: Moritz Frankenberg DPA/PA Images

PHIL HOGAN HAS said he apologises “fully and unreservedly” for attending the infamous Oireachtas Golf Society dinner earlier this week.

Last night, Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar asked Hogan to “consider his position” and said his initial apology for attending the function “came late”. 

Hogan had previously claimed that he obeyed the government’s quarantine rules before attending the event. He said he was assured by the organisers that the arrangements in place complied with the government’s public health guidelines.

In a fresh statement this afternoon, Hogan said he wishes to “apologise fully and unreservedly” for attending the event. 

“I want, in particular, to apologise to the wonderful healthcare workers, who continue to put their lives on the line to combat Covid-19 and all people who have lost loved ones during this pandemic. I acknowledge my actions have touched a nerve for the people of Ireland, something for which I am profoundly sorry,” Hogan said. 

I realise fully the unnecessary stress, risk and offence caused to the people of Ireland by my attendance at such an event, at such a difficult time for all, and I am extremely sorry for this.
I acknowledge that the issue is far bigger than compliance with rules and regulations and adherence to legalities and procedures. All of us must display solidarity as we try to stamp out this common plague.
I thus offer this fulsome and profound apology, at this difficult time for all people, as the world as a whole combats Covid-19.

“I spoke to both the Taoiseach and the Tánaiste yesterday and I have listened carefully to their views, which I respect. I have been reporting to the President of the European Commission on all these matters in recent days,” he said.

Related Read

22.08.20 Golfgate: Taoiseach and Tánaiste ask Phil Hogan to ‘consider his position’ as EU Commissioner

Fianna Fáil’s Dara Calleary resigned his role as Agriculture Minister and Fine Gael’s Jerry Buttimer stood down as Leas Cathaoirleach of the Seanad as the scandal unfolded on Thursday night and Friday. 

Gardaí are investigating the event and whether it broke any Covid-19 guidelines. 

Hogan was elected as a TD for Fine Gael in Carlow-Kilkenny in 1989 and kept his seat until 2014, when he was nominated to take the role of European Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development. He was then nominated for the Trade role late last year.

With reporting by Sean Murray

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (187)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie