Government has 'lost confidence' in Phil Hogan as European Commission considers his actions

PHIL HOGAN HAS insisted he “acted in good faith” when travelling in Ireland in recent weeks, but questions remain over his movements and where he got his information about the need to self-isolate.

Hogan yesterday published a lengthy statement and timeline attempting to explain his movements in Ireland leading up to his attendance at the controversial Oireachtas Golf Society event in Clifden, Co Galway, last Wednesday.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had called for a “detailed report” on the matter, and more questions are expected to be asked at the Commission’s daily press conference later this morning.

Speaking on Morning Ireland today, Health Minister Donnelly called on Hogan to “consider his position”.

“What happened in Galway is an absolute disgrace. It is a slap in the face for every man woman and family who has made sacrifices in so many different ways.

“I believe the Commissioner should listen to the Taoiseach and Tánaiste, and I agree with their position that he should consider his position.”

Donnelly added: “What really annoyed me about Galway is that it eroded people’s confidence quite rightly, people were furious and they were right to be furious.

“My message is the virus hasn’t gone away. We are at a tipping point in Ireland right now. We must do everything we can to avoid another national lockdown.”

On the same programme, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said the government has lost confidence in Hogan after the Commissioner clearly breached guidelines, as well as “the lack of immediate transparency and explanation and immediate apology”.

However, he said the government would respect whatever decision von der Leyen makes about Hogan’s position.

“It’s important for us that we do move on, that we do actually focus on the critical economic and international policy issues that are before us, that is essential.

“But at the same time, we have to make our position clear and I think make clear that position around the Irish public health guidelines because they are important for the future health and welfare and wellbeing of the Irish people,” Ryan said.

‘I don’t accept that’

Yesterday evening, Hogan did an interview with RTÉ News to explain his movements further.

The Irish Examiner reported that Hogan was in Limerick on 12 August, questioning the extent of his movements while in Ireland further. Though Hogan’s statement mentions playing a game of golf in Adare, Co Limerick on 13 August, it doesn’t say he was in Limerick on 12 August – which would have been his last day of quarantine.

During the interview Tony Connelly, quoting guidance from the HSE, said: “Even if you have a Covid test and you test negative, you are still obliged to see out the end of your 14-day restricted period.”

Hogan replied: “Well, I don’t accept that. I did everything possible to ensure that I was no risk to anybody. I tested negatively for Covid-19, my medical people said I was free to go.

“I looked at the websites and checked the regulations, as any person would do, and I checked on the Citizens Information website, which is funded by the Health Service Executive (it’s actually funded by the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection), the same people you’re quoting, and it stated very explicitly that if you have a Covid-19 negative test, you are free to go where you wish, you don’t have to self-isolate.”

"Well, I don’t accept that. I did everything to ensure I was no risk to anybody"



Phil Hogan says he doesn’t accept the advice from the health service which states that even if you test negative, you must restrict your movements for 14 days | More: https://t.co/RE6IbDVbN0 pic.twitter.com/dw0oTSvy05 — RTÉ News (@rtenews) August 25, 2020

Last night, Hogan tweeted a clarification stating: “I never said that I don’t accept the HSE advice, I was taking issue at the proposition put to me in the interview. At all times, I acted in good faith on the basis of the information available to me.”

‘Clear breaches of guidelines’

Following the interview, Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan released a joint statement. They welcomed Hogan’s explanation and apology, but said “concerns remain”.

“It is clear that breaches of public health guidelines were made by Commissioner Phil Hogan since he travelled to Ireland.

“The government guidelines clearly required him to restrict his movements for 14 days. He should also have limited his movements to and from Kildare for essential travel only, and he should not have attended the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner.

“People are correctly angered by these actions given the sacrifices so many have made to adhere to public health guidance. In addition, his delayed and hesitant release of information has undermined public confidence,” the statement noted.

The report from Hogan to von der Leyen was requested after it emerged that he made a second trip to Kildare – this time after the Oireachtas Golf Society event.

In a timeline of his visit, Hogan outlined stays in Kildare, Kilkenny and Galway and three rounds of golf.

In the report to von der Leyen, Hogan said he “adhered to [Covid-19 requirements] at all times” and was not required to “self-isolate or quarantine” because he tested negative for Covid-19 after a hospital appointment.

In a statement issued yesterday evening, the Department of Health outlined HSE guidance which “states that when someone is restricting their movements because they are a close contact of a confirmed case or because they have travelled into Ireland from a non-Green-List country, they must do so for 14 days”.

“The HSE guidance does not state that a negative (not detected) Covid-19 test shortens the 14-day restricted movement requirement.

“Passengers arriving to Ireland from overseas are legally required to complete a Covid-19 Passenger Locator Form. The form may be used for the purpose of contact tracing in the event that there is a suspected or confirmed case on board a flight or ferry.”

In response to Hogan’s citation of its website’s advice as the reason he ended his quarantine early, Citizens Information released a statement, which includes the extract:

“Our webpage on Testing for COVID-19 covers information for people in Ireland who may need to be tested for COVID-19. In this page, we refer to self-isolating and no longer requiring to self-isolate in the context of people who have been tested on the advice of the HSE, and does not apply to people who must restrict their movements for 14 days upon entry to the State.”

Responding to Phil Hogan’s assertion that the Citizens Information site is funded by the HSE, the Citizens Information Board clarified: “We are not funded by the HSE. We are funded by the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection.”