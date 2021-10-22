Philip Cairns: Gardaí renew information appeal on 35th anniversary of disappearance

GARDAÍ HAVE RENEWED their appeal for information from the public in relation to the disappearance of Philip Cairns who went missing on his way back to school 35 years ago.

On 23 October 1986, Philip came home for lunch from Coláiste Éanna school in Rathfarnham at 12.45pm.

The 13-year-old schoolboy left his home on the Ballyroan Road at about 1.30pm to go back to the school. He was never seen again.

A search was launched for Philip once it was discovered that he was missing. One week after his disappearance his schoolbag was found in a laneway close to his house. It had been raining over the week and the schoolbag was dry and placed in a very visible spot, leading gardaí to believe to it had been planted.

Philip was described as being 5’2” in height, with short black hair. When last seen he was wearing his Colaiste Eanna school uniform, a grey jacket with black shoulder corners, grey school trousers, grey shirt and school pullover.

Philip has never been found and the investigation into his disappearance has been ongoing for the past 35 years. Throughout the years there have been many new leads and reported sightings that the gardaí have followed up on, but never to any avail.

Ahead of the 35th anniversary tomorrow, gardaí said there may still be someone with information in relation to Philips’ disappearance or his school bag and for whatever reason have not come forward.

“Following the passage of time and changing circumstances these people may now be in a position to assist us,” a garda spokesperson said.

There may be persons, who were young at the time of Philips’ disappearance and not in a position to provide An Garda Síochána with information, who may now be able to come forward.An Garda Síochána want to reassure anyone who comes forward that they will be treated sensitively and discreetly by investigating Gardaí, Even the smallest piece of information, which may seem insignificant, may assist the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rathfarnham Garda station on 01 666 6500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.