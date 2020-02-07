This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield: 'I have been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay'

Schofield made the announcement in a statement posted on his Instagram account.

By Press Association Friday 7 Feb 2020, 10:40 AM
10 minutes ago 3,001 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4996447

princes-trust-celebrate-success-awards-2017-london Philip Schofield Source: Doug Peters via PA Images

TV PRESENTER PHILLIP Schofield has revealed that he is gay. 

The ITV This Morning host, who has been married to his wife for nearly 27 years, made the announcement in a message posted on Instagram.

“You never know what’s going on in someone’s seemingly perfect life, what issues they are struggling with, or the state of their wellbeing — and so you won’t know what has been consuming me for the last few years,” Schofield wrote. 

With the strength and support of my wife and my daughters, I have been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay.

Schofield said this is “something that has caused many heartbreaking conversations at home”. 

“I have been married to Steph for nearly 27 years, and we have two beautiful grown-up daughters, Molly and Ruby,” he said. 

“My family have held me so close: they have tried to cheer me up, to smother me with kindness and love, despite their own confusion, Yet still I can’t sleep and there have been some very dark moments.”

Schofield, who presents This Morning with Holly Willoughby, wrote that his “inner conflict contrasts with an outside world that has changed so very much for the better”.

“Today, quite rightly, being gay is a reason to celebrate and be proud. Yes, I am feeling pain and confusion, but that comes only from the hurt that I am causing to my family,” Schofield said. 

Steph has been incredible — I love her so very much. She is the kindest soul I have ever met. My girls have been astonishing in their love, hugs and encouraging words of comfort. Both mine and Steph’s entire families have stunned me with their love, instant acceptance and support.

“Of course they are worried about Steph, but I know they will scoop us both up. My friends are the best, especially Holly, who has been so kind and wise — and who has hugged me as I sobbed on her shoulder. At ITV, I couldn’t hope to work with more wonderful, supportive teams.

“Every day on This Morning, I sit in awe of those we meet who have been brave and open in confronting their truth — so now it’s my turn to share mine. This will probably all come as something of a surprise and I understand, but only by facing this, by being honest, can I hope to find peace in my mind and a way forward.”

He signed off the message: “Please be kind, especially to my family.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

