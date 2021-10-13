Gardaí seek help tracing woman missing from Maynooth

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of a 43-year-old woman who is missing from Co Kildare.

Philomena O’Connor was last seen in Maynooth yesterday at approximately 10am.

She is described as being 5 foot 5 inches in height with long blonde hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Philomena was wearing jeans and a jumper.

Gardaí and Philomena’s family say they are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.