Second man arrested in relation to Pandemic Unemployment Payment fraud scheme

A SECOND MAN has been arrested as part of an investigation into fraudulent claims of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP).

The 35-year-old was arrested in the Middleton area of Cork today, following the arrest of a man (40s) in December, by gardaí investigating the use of a phishing email to collect data to make applications for the payment.

Gardaí issued a warning in June against a phishing email that claimed to be from the Courts Service which told individuals that they had been selected for jury service.

Personal data that was sent in responses to the email from over 73 people has been used to make fraudulent applications for PUP, according to gardaí. An estimated €187,000 was paid out in PUP from those applications.

“All 73, received an email under the pretence that it was from the Courts Service Ireland looking for them to do Jury duty. This email sought personal information, which included their PPSN, name, address, date of birth and mother’s maiden name,” a garda spokesperson said.

The Garda National Economic Crime Bureau and gardaí seconded to the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection arrested the man today in connection with the claims.

The 35-year-old is currently detained at Cobh Garda Station.

Yesterday, the Department of Social Protection said it has issued weekly payments valued at €139 million to 464,860 people in receipt of the PUP.