#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Friday 26 February 2021
Advertisement

People asked not to drive to Phoenix Park and leave parking spaces 'for those who need it'

The OPW says the park was “extremely busy” last weekend.

By Rónán Duffy Friday 26 Feb 2021, 12:56 PM
1 hour ago 9,686 Views 27 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5366285

7479 Phoenix Park Phoenix Park on New Year's Day. Source: RollingNews.ie

THE OFFICE OF Public Works (OPW) is asking people to consider not bringing their car if they are going to the Phoenix Park in Dublin this weekend. 

Last weekend, the OPW said the park was “extremely busy” and the car parks were close to capacity. Gardaí later requested that the Chapelizod Gate at the entrance to the park be closed.  

The weather outlook for the weekend is for mainly dry weather and the OPW is asking people to only visit the park if it is within their 5km exercise limit as laid out under Covid-19 regulations.  

In a post shared on social media, the OPW said that people should ensure that car parking spaces are left “for those who really need it”. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The large Dublin park and the requirement for through-traffic to be given access to the amenity has been a subject of great debate during the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Last month the the OPW published a report suggesting change in how the landmark green space in the heart of the city is used.

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (27)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie