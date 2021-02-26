People asked not to drive to Phoenix Park and leave parking spaces 'for those who need it'

Phoenix Park on New Year's Day. Source: RollingNews.ie

THE OFFICE OF Public Works (OPW) is asking people to consider not bringing their car if they are going to the Phoenix Park in Dublin this weekend.

Last weekend, the OPW said the park was “extremely busy” and the car parks were close to capacity. Gardaí later requested that the Chapelizod Gate at the entrance to the park be closed.

The weather outlook for the weekend is for mainly dry weather and the OPW is asking people to only visit the park if it is within their 5km exercise limit as laid out under Covid-19 regulations.

In a post shared on social media, the OPW said that people should ensure that car parking spaces are left “for those who really need it”.

Advice for visitors to the Phoenix Park, this weekend

Please take note and "Leave the Car at Home", where possible. #KeepWell #StaySafe #5kmfromhome ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/V2ci56tnMm — Phoenix Park (@phoenixparkopw) February 26, 2021

The large Dublin park and the requirement for through-traffic to be given access to the amenity has been a subject of great debate during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last month the the OPW published a report suggesting change in how the landmark green space in the heart of the city is used.