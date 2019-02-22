How good is the phone coverage where you are? New map shows quality across the country

THE COMMISSION FOR Communications Regulation (Comreg) has today launched a new tool to check the quality of mobile phone coverage throughout the country.

The map covers the different mobile providers and calculates their coverage and signal levels throughout Ireland.

It allows users to check their level of coverage and will also help consumers when making the choice of which network to choose based on availability in their area.

Source: Comreg

You can zoom on the map to search particularly addresses and get data on the quality of coverage down to 10 x 10 metres.

The map is colour-coded – dark brown for very good coverage, while beige indicates little to no coverage.

You can also switch between the quality of 2G, 3G and 4G signal on the map.

Comreg will update the map on a regular basis, and also plans to launch a mobile phone app in the near future.

Its commissioner Jeremy Godfrey said: “ComReg’s mobile phone coverage map gives users independent and consistent information about the coverage they can expect from different mobile networks at different locations.

We all have different requirements for coverage, depending on where we live, work, study and spend our leisure time. The map will enable users to identify providers that can best meet their individual needs.

It is available to view here.