Photos: A light dusting of snow covered Ireland today

A STATUS YELLOW snow warning has just expired in Ireland, after low temperatures covered much of the country in a thin blanket of snow.
Conditions are a bit treacherous, so drivers are being warned to drive more slowly and with plenty of space between you and other road users or pedestrians.
Here is a few photos of how the country looked like this morning, starting with these beautiful photos of the Phoenix Park deer by Garry Walsh.
Elsewhere in Phoenix Park, by Leah Farrell of RollingNews.ie.
This photo is from Dublin Fire Brigade, of course.
This happy snowman was taken in Cobh, by Peg Davis.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
And Cleo and Esme Brennan, with Snowman Brennan, in Citywest this morning.
If you have photos of your own that you’d like to share, please send them to tips@thejournal.ie.
COMMENTS