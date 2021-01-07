#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 7 January 2021
Photos: A light dusting of snow covered Ireland today

A little bit of levity on an otherwise grim news day.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 7 Jan 2021, 2:13 PM
15 minutes ago 1,601 Views 0 Comments
A STATUS YELLOW snow warning has just expired in Ireland, after low temperatures covered much of the country in a thin blanket of snow.

Conditions are a bit treacherous, so drivers are being warned to drive more slowly and with plenty of space between you and other road users or pedestrians.

Here is a few photos of how the country looked like this morning, starting with these beautiful photos of the Phoenix Park deer by Garry Walsh.

Snowy-Deer-Phoenix-Park-3 Source: Garry Walsh

Snowy-Deer-Phoenix-Park-4 Source: Garry Walsh

Elsewhere in Phoenix Park, by Leah Farrell of RollingNews.ie.

Snow in Dublin 006 The snow in Phoenix Park today. Source: RollingNews.ie

This photo is from Dublin Fire Brigade, of course.

Fire 2

This happy snowman was taken in Cobh, by Peg Davis.

IMG_2028 (1) Source: @ThePegDavis

And Cleo and Esme Brennan, with Snowman Brennan, in Citywest this morning.

image1 Source: David Brennan

If you have photos of your own that you’d like to share, please send them to tips@thejournal.ie.

